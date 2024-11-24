112,171 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 466,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.