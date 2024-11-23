Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $89,663.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,051.22. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $235,838.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,026. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,419 shares of company stock worth $11,371,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 179.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,118 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $83,005,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 59.8% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $41,129,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 238.9% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,115,000 after buying an additional 609,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.