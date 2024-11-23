Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 179.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,118 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $83,005,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 59.8% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $41,129,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 238.9% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,115,000 after buying an additional 609,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Z stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
