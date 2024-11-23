Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Trading 1.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 22,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 32,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Zentek Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

