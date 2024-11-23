Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 379.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,962 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.33% of Xperi worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 103,060 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Xperi by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,143,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 959.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xperi

In related news, CEO Jon Kirchner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,935.80. This trade represents a 0.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Xperi Trading Up 0.1 %

Xperi stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

