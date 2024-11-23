Xenetic Biosciences’ (XBIO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of XBIO opened at $4.11 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
