Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Workiva worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 57.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 896.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Workiva Trading Up 0.8 %

Workiva stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.93 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

