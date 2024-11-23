WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.33. 25,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $265.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 167,122 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

