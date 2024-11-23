Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Position Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 94.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 27.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,026,000 after buying an additional 101,917 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $337.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.44 and its 200-day moving average is $382.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.76. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.27 and a 12 month high of $433.86.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.74.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

