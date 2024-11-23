Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 1.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 374.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,100 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.