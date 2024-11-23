William H. Gates III Sells 70,000 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 70,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $17,216,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,178,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,511,348.95. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.30. 1,302,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $262.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

