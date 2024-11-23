Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 37,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 132,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Westhaven Gold Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.