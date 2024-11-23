Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Sells $297,500.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,591.50. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $61.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $305,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,465,000 after buying an additional 54,613 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 36.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 79,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

