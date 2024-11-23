Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

