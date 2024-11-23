Waddell & Associates LLC Takes Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 470.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,342. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $250,003. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $24.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

