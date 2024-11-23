Waddell & Associates LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.