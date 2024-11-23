Waddell & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,891 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 812.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $25.07 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

