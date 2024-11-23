Waddell & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

