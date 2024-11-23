Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 66 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $420.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.31 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

