W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.12 and last traded at $62.05, with a volume of 254483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Covestor Ltd grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.