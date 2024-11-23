VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

VolitionRx stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of VolitionRx worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

