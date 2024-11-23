Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $5.68. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 10,493 shares traded.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1634 per share. This is a boost from Vodacom Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Vodacom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.