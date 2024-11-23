Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Visa by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 190,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 85,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

V opened at $309.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.52 and a 200-day moving average of $277.33. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.61 and a fifty-two week high of $312.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

