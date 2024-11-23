Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
VGI stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.32.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
