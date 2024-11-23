Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ZTR opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.