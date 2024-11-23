Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.2% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.35. The company has a market cap of $444.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $224.45 and a twelve month high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

