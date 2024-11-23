Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.8% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $89,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

