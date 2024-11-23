Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Raised by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 187,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VWO stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

