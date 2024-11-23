Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vale by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 485,702 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 45.0% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 39,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

