United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.60 and last traded at $64.41. 8,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $188.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

