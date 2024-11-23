Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

