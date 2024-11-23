UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $130.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UMBF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $128.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.50%.

In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,127.50. This represents a 60.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg M. Graves bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,196.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,106.76. This represents a 0.72 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock worth $5,830,165. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after purchasing an additional 394,578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,954,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,196,000 after purchasing an additional 111,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

