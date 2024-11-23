UGI Co. (UGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on January 1st

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

UGI has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UGI to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of UGI opened at $28.52 on Friday. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UGI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

