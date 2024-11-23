UGI Co. (UGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on January 1st

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
UGI has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UGI to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.
UGI Price Performance
Shares of UGI opened at $28.52 on Friday. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI
About UGI
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UGI
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.