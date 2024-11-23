UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSE UBS opened at $31.80 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

