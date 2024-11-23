U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

