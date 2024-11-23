U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.47.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.