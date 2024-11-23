Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $609.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $594.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,291.50. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,436,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,412,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

