Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Director Raymond R. Oneglia Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,000. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TPC opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 142.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

TPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

