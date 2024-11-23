Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.30% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of TPH opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

