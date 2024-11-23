Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.25 and traded as low as $51.06. Trend Micro shares last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 2,287 shares.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

