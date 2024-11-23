TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of TACT opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $41.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

