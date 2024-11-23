Towercrest Capital Management Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

