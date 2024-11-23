Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 69,465 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,465 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services accounts for 1.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Primoris Services worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 185.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Primoris Services by 74.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Primoris Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,288.05. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $315,533.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,015.24. The trade was a 33.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,409 shares of company stock worth $4,762,468. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $83.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

