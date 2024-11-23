Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $94,939,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 82.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 571,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,995,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290,496 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.
Insider Activity
In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of SSNC opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $77.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SS&C Technologies
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.