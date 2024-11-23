Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after buying an additional 1,595,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,743,000 after buying an additional 1,408,954 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 653,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $70,983,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.42. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.