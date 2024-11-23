Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 12,711 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.