TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.80 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.26), with a volume of 165797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.70 ($0.28).

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.55 million, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.36.

Insider Activity

In other TheWorks.co.uk news, insider Stephen Gerard Bellamy purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($32,593.71). Insiders own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

