The Marcus Co. (MCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 16th

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Marcus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. Marcus has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Marcus has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $178,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,711.35. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

