The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

HD opened at $420.01 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.31 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.23 and a 200-day moving average of $368.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

