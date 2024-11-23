The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Buys $12,210.00 in Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 407 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,700. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Eastern Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of EML stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The Eastern Company has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Eastern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.72%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
