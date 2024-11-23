TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 5.5% – What’s Next?

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.85. 468,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,682,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.70 and a beta of 2.19.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

