Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Holdings Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. The trade was a 30.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $87.73 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 487.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.65. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.64 million. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

